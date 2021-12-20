Peace Christmas Eve service

Peace Lutheran Church, 237 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro, will hold its annual candlelight Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome. Sunday worship for Dec. 26 will be all online. A carol fest that will be held at 10:30 a.m. can be found on the church website. Pastor Robert Skipper will offer a reflection for the day which can be found on YouTube under Robert Skipper.

Free Christmas dinner

St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield will be offering free Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Washington St. or can be delivered free of charge in Greenfield and the surrounding area. Call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy with your order or if you have any questions at 937-981-2454.

Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Highland Co. Humane Society

The Highland County Humane Society will hold its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at the old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Board members will be there to assist if needed. All are welcome to attend.

Special Greenfield council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 to appoint a chair person and vice chairperson. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the City Building.

Hillsboro budget hearing

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 on the budget prepared by the Board of Hillsboro Board of Education for 2023 atthe board offices, 39 Willettsvile Pike.