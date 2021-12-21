Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 recently donated $500 to Soles For Students. Established in 2012, the local charity purchases shoes for students in all of the Highland County schools. The Hillsboro Elks partnered with Soles For Students to help ensure the program continues to serve the local community, especially during these difficult times. The donation is part of the Gratitude Grant that was awarded to the Hillsboro lodge through the National Elks Foundation. Pictured are Soles For Students Founder Susan Davis (left) and Hillsboro Elks Grant Coordinator Laura Bagshaw.

