Christmas stockings delivered to veterans

Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 teamed up with Highland County Veterans Services this year to provide Stockings for Highland County Veterans in nursing facilities in the county as well as the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. With the help of our community donors, more than 140 stockings were delivered this week to all the facilities. “Many thanks to all who helped make this year’s campaign a wonderful success,” the Veterans Service Office said in a news release. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro High School National Honor Society and student council members including HHS Student Council Advisor Ed Letts, Emily Letts, Lexie Cash, Hannah Burton, Chloe Masslow and Sam Jones.

