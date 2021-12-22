Parliamentary Procedure team wins sub-district contest

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure contest and ended up taking third in its district.

Parliamentary procedure is knowing how to properly run and maintain order in an official meeting. The members must follow Robert’s Rules of Order during the meeting. The purpose of the parliamentary procedure leadership development event is to encourage students to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and to assist in the development of their leadership, research, problem-solving skills and critical-thinking skills.

Hillsboro FFA freshmen members Carter Boyd, Kallie Sharp, Halle Jones, Daylana Collins, Presley Blankenship, LeeAnn Vance, Danyell Bick and Owen Florea placed first at the sub-district level, hosted by the Fairfield FFA. The team advanced to the district contest, hosted by East Clinton, where it placed third overall.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured (l-r) are Carter Boyd, Kallie Sharp, Halle Jones, Daylana Collins, Presley Blankenship, LeeAnn Vance, Danyell Bick and Owen Florea at Fairfield High School during sub-district competition. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Procedure.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Carter Boyd, Kallie Sharp, Halle Jones, Daylana Collins, Presley Blankenship, LeeAnn Vance, Danyell Bick and Owen Florea at Fairfield High School during sub-district competition. Submitted photo