Chillicothe VA offers vision services

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center offers Blind Rehabilitation Service (BRS) to veterans through the Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST).

The mission of BRS is to assist eligible veterans and active-duty service members with a visual impairment in developing the skills needed for personal independence and successful reintegration into the community and family environment.

Services provided include:

· Assessment, treatment planning, referral and follow-up;

· Education and counseling to veterans, their family and/or caregiver;

· Review of VA and non-VA benefits;

· Education and outreach within the VA and community;

· Referrals to appropriate therapies and resources including: eye clinic and/or low vision optometry; outpatient blind rehabilitation clinics (including home-based training); and comprehensive inpatient blind rehabilitation centers, audiology, physical medicine and any other appropriate provider.

The eligibility of prospective patients to receive BRS care is determined by the review of three key criteria:

· Veteran is eligible for VA health benefits (or is an active-duty service member);

· Possesses a visual impairment;

· Has received a designation of excess disability (impact on functional abilities).

VIST coordinators provide lifetime care coordination for veterans with visual impairments and often serve as the entry point into the continuum of care for blind rehabilitation services. For more information about BRS, contact the Chillicothe VA VIST coordinator at 740-773-1141, ext. 17855 or speak to your primary care provider.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe) and follow it on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.