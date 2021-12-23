Hillsboro FFA attends 94th national convention

The Hillsboro FFA chapter departed from Hillsboro on Oct. 27 and started its journey to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 94th National FFA Convention.

Along with attending sessions at the Lucas Oil Stadium, the chapter was also able to go on many tours and fun activities that improved chapter bonding. The chapter was able to tour the Great American Ball Park, GRT Glass Designs, Purdue University, a Wolf Park, and Not Just Popcorn.

During the 4th general session at convention, students watched a parent of a Hillsboro FFA member, Mathew Winkle, receive his Honorary FFA Degree. While at the Lucas Oil Stadium, a few of the Hillsboro FFA members were able to watch some of the Hillsboro FFA members receive their American FFA Degrees — Heather Burba, Joe Helterbrand, Grant Crum and Ashlie Hillyer. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s perseverance and dedication. These members devote countless hours and years toward their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) as well as attaining leadership characteristics and giving back to the community.

“It was really fun getting to know people from across the United States,” said Hillsboro FFA member Emma Hatfield.

Overall, the Hillsboro FFA had a very fun and successful trip.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

The 2021 Hillsboro FFA American Degree recipients are pictured (l-r) Heather Burba, Joe Helterbrand, Grant Crum and Ashlie Hillyer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_FFA-pic-1.jpg The 2021 Hillsboro FFA American Degree recipients are pictured (l-r) Heather Burba, Joe Helterbrand, Grant Crum and Ashlie Hillyer. Submitted photo Hillsboro FFA members are pictured touring Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_FFA-pic-2.jpg Hillsboro FFA members are pictured touring Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Submitted photo