SSCC graduates 14 from practical nursing program

Fourteen graduates of the Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 9 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Lisa Beckman opened the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions.

“We’re proud, and grateful, for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC president. He welcomed the guests, expressed appreciation to the families for their support of the students, and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of Southern State’s nursing program, introduced the college’s nursing faculty and staff. “We are here to celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice. This is an exciting time to enter the profession when opportunities are unlimited,” said Krebs.

During the pinning of graduates, nursing faculty members presented the graduates with the unique practical nursing pin.

Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Erin McCoppin.

The 2021 PN graduating class includes, from Adams County, Erica Pertuset of Manchester; from Brown County, Nicole Alexander of Fayetteville, Abigail Balon of Fayetteville and Jessika Russell of Williamsburg; from Clermont County, Lisa Beckman*# of Amelia, Shaunna Carlotta-McKenzie of Goshen and Angela Davis of Batavia; from Clinton County, Kayla O’Neil of Wilmington, Angela Sheppard* of Wilmington and Kristen Tuggle of Sabina; from Fayette County, Deelia Moore of Washington C.H.; and from Highland County, Sara Dye of Lynchburg, Erin McCoppin of Hillsboro and Megan Mullenix of Hillsboro.

(* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).

For more information about the Southern State Practical Nursing program, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/certificate/practical-nursing.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

The newest graduates of the practical nursing program at Southern State Community College include (front row, l-r) Sara Dye, Erica Pertuset, Erin McCoppin and Lisa Beckman; (second row, l-r) Jessika Russell, Abigail Balon, Angela Davis and Kristen Tuggle. Not pictured are Nicole Alexander, Shaunna Carlotta-McKenzie, Deelia Moore, Megan Mullenix, Kayla O’Neil and Angela Sheppard. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_LPN-Photo-Final.jpg The newest graduates of the practical nursing program at Southern State Community College include (front row, l-r) Sara Dye, Erica Pertuset, Erin McCoppin and Lisa Beckman; (second row, l-r) Jessika Russell, Abigail Balon, Angela Davis and Kristen Tuggle. Not pictured are Nicole Alexander, Shaunna Carlotta-McKenzie, Deelia Moore, Megan Mullenix, Kayla O’Neil and Angela Sheppard. Submitted photo