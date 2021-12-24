Forty-two Hillsboro FFA members recently attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night, hosted by the Miami Trace FFA Chapter, with other chapters within District 9. Leadership Nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Ohio FFA state officers Branson Van Fleet, Aubrey Schwartz, Dawson Osborn and Jared Dunn attended the event. The members did a workshop with the officers and made paper towers for teamwork and communication. Students also had the opportunity to participate in a college and career fair. Hillsboro FFA member Presley Blankenship said, “We all had a great time learning teamwork and communication skills. Lots of laughter was had.” Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA freshmen members at the Ohio FFA Leadership Night (l-r) Halle Jones, Riley Garrison, Ava Campbell, Kendall Hudson, Chloe Newman, Olivia Swackhammer, Isabelle Brunck and Carter Boyd.

Forty-two Hillsboro FFA members recently attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night, hosted by the Miami Trace FFA Chapter, with other chapters within District 9. Leadership Nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Ohio FFA state officers Branson Van Fleet, Aubrey Schwartz, Dawson Osborn and Jared Dunn attended the event. The members did a workshop with the officers and made paper towers for teamwork and communication. Students also had the opportunity to participate in a college and career fair. Hillsboro FFA member Presley Blankenship said, “We all had a great time learning teamwork and communication skills. Lots of laughter was had.” Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA freshmen members at the Ohio FFA Leadership Night (l-r) Halle Jones, Riley Garrison, Ava Campbell, Kendall Hudson, Chloe Newman, Olivia Swackhammer, Isabelle Brunck and Carter Boyd. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Leadership.jpg Forty-two Hillsboro FFA members recently attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night, hosted by the Miami Trace FFA Chapter, with other chapters within District 9. Leadership Nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Ohio FFA state officers Branson Van Fleet, Aubrey Schwartz, Dawson Osborn and Jared Dunn attended the event. The members did a workshop with the officers and made paper towers for teamwork and communication. Students also had the opportunity to participate in a college and career fair. Hillsboro FFA member Presley Blankenship said, “We all had a great time learning teamwork and communication skills. Lots of laughter was had.” Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA freshmen members at the Ohio FFA Leadership Night (l-r) Halle Jones, Riley Garrison, Ava Campbell, Kendall Hudson, Chloe Newman, Olivia Swackhammer, Isabelle Brunck and Carter Boyd. Submitted photo