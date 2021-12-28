Local residents Rick Edison (left) and Marcella Nicole McGinnis participate in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18 by placing a wreath in front of the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse. The day honors veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present. “We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms,” the Wreaths Across America website says. “In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 2,500 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”

