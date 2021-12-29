Waw-wil-a-way DAR installs new officers

New officers for the next three years were elected and sworn in at the December Waw-wil-a-way meeting of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The organization signed many Christmas cards for the Georgetown Veterans Home and filled goodie bags for the lady veterans which were delivered there by the DAR members. Regent Jane Stowers thanked the members for their support during her three-year term. The passing of the gavel ceremony was observed with past regents Tonia Edwards, Pat Young and Stowers passing to new regent Elissa Zornes. Pictured (l-r) are registrar Pat Young, vice regent Cara Pfeiffer, regent Elissa Zornes, chaplain Lois McLaughlin, treasurer Judy Hornsby and secretary LuAnn Cahall. Not pictured is historian Vicki Knauff.

New officers for the next three years were elected and sworn in at the December Waw-wil-a-way meeting of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The organization signed many Christmas cards for the Georgetown Veterans Home and filled goodie bags for the lady veterans which were delivered there by the DAR members. Regent Jane Stowers thanked the members for their support during her three-year term. The passing of the gavel ceremony was observed with past regents Tonia Edwards, Pat Young and Stowers passing to new regent Elissa Zornes. Pictured (l-r) are registrar Pat Young, vice regent Cara Pfeiffer, regent Elissa Zornes, chaplain Lois McLaughlin, treasurer Judy Hornsby and secretary LuAnn Cahall. Not pictured is historian Vicki Knauff. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_DAR.jpg New officers for the next three years were elected and sworn in at the December Waw-wil-a-way meeting of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The organization signed many Christmas cards for the Georgetown Veterans Home and filled goodie bags for the lady veterans which were delivered there by the DAR members. Regent Jane Stowers thanked the members for their support during her three-year term. The passing of the gavel ceremony was observed with past regents Tonia Edwards, Pat Young and Stowers passing to new regent Elissa Zornes. Pictured (l-r) are registrar Pat Young, vice regent Cara Pfeiffer, regent Elissa Zornes, chaplain Lois McLaughlin, treasurer Judy Hornsby and secretary LuAnn Cahall. Not pictured is historian Vicki Knauff. Submitted photo