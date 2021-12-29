Johnson Scholarship Fund created

The Adams County Community Foundation announced the creation of the Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund by a native Adams countian who wants to give back to the community that was so good to him as he was growing up.

Bill Johnson, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, created the fund in memory of his parents, Earl and Helen Johnson.

Bill grew up on a farm south of West Union and graduated West Union High School and Wilmington College before becoming a flight instructor in the U.S. Air Force in Dallas. Bill and his wife, Anne, settled in Dallas where he worked in the insurance industry. He knows the value of giving back and has worked heavily in the philanthropic community in Dallas.

Bill’s father, Earl Johnson, was an executive with the Adams County Building and Loan (now Southern Hills Community Bank.) He had two sisters, Betty Piatt and Caryl McFarland, who are deceased. He maintains a close interest in Adams County through his brother-in-law, Ernie McFarland, and his family.

(Photo::)Bill’ssincere desire, through the scholarship fund, is to help other Adams countians have some of the benefits he enjoyed by pursuing education beyond high school.For more information contact the Adams County Foundation, PO Box 185,West Union, Oh 45693, phone 937-544-8659, or visit their website: www.accfo.org.

Submitted by John Condon, treasurer, Adams County Community Foundation.

Earl Johnson was an executive with Adams County Building & Loan, now Southern Hills Community Bank. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_E-JohnsonIMG_0601.jpg Earl Johnson was an executive with Adams County Building & Loan, now Southern Hills Community Bank. Submitted photo