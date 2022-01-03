HMS students picked as good role models

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders for the first three weeks of the second nine-week grading period at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — McKenzie Carpenter, Elana Kelley and Heidi Williams — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Carpenter https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_McKenzie-Carpenter.jpg Carpenter Kelley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Elana-Kelley.jpg Kelley Williams https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Heidi-Williams.jpg Williams