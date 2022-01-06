Basic computer skills class

The OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will host a no-cost workshop focusing on basic computer skills on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1-3 p.m. This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Training Lab located at 941 Market Street, Piketon.

Registration is required due to limited space.

This workshop will offer a general overview of the basic skills and knowledge needed to use a computer for work-related needs such as setting up an email account, internet browsing safety tips, Microsoft Office software, and more.

To register for this no-cost workshop, contact Kate VanMeter at 740-289-2371 ext. 7013 or cvanmeter@pikecac.org.

Submitted by Adam Days, business resource and development specialist, Community Action Committee of Pike County.