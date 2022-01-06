Great Oaks offers virtual Q & A

Parents and current high school sophomores who want to know more about the 31 career programs offered at Great Oaks Career Campuses can tune in to a live question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The session will feature Great Oaks staff and others who will answer questions about the programs, applying for fall 2022, certifications and college credit available, and more.

The livestreamed question-and-answer session can be seen at www.greatoaks.com/pa from 7-8 p.m. A recording of the video will be available on the website afterward.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.