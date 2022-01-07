Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Ribby, Beery on Miami list

Miami University Regionals has named students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 spring semester. The list included Travis Ribby of Lynchburg and Jeffrey Beery of Hillsboro.

Myers on ODU Dean’s List

Ohio Dominican University has named Callan Myers of Hillsboro to its 2021 fall dean’s list. Myers is among 319 students who earned a place on the list this past semester. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Holsted on Ohio Wesleyan list

Claire Holsted of Hillsboro has been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Ghast on Capital list

Rhys Gast, of Leesburg was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the fall 2021 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Jacky named to provost’s list

Capital University has announced that Christopher Jacky of Hillsboro was named to the provost’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Carpenter on Harding list

Faith Noelle Carpenter, a junior studying psychology, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Hilt on high honors list

Marietta College’s Austin Hilt of Lynchburg has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s high honors list. Hilt is majoring in actuarial science and is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Any full-time Marietta student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester.