Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Whiteoak High School. The organizational meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at SSCC’s Hillsboro campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive.

Hillsboro Board of Appeals

The Hillsboro Residential Board of Appeals will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 130 N. High St. for the purpose of the Appeal to Adjudication ADJ2021-01.

Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 17 so the staff can attend the Ohio Association of Election Officials Winter Conference Jan. 12-15. The office will be closed on the Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther st, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Craft supplies ‘destash’

A craft supplies “destash” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Shoppping Center next to Rent 2 Own. Vendors will be selling their overabundance of craft supplies like fabric, sewing notions, vintage buttons, trims, scrapbooking supplies, ephemera, rubber stamps, dies and punches, jewelry making supplies, art supplies and artificial flowers. Altrusa will be having its book sale simultaneously. For more information call Sherry Knowles at 937-763-0622.

Highland SWCD Board

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in 2022 at 514 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro. They are open to the public. Due to COVID restriction’s, contact the office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to attend. Highland SWCD will continue to monitor the current public health guidelines, therefore some meetings may need to be changed or held via teleconference. If this occurs a public notice will be provided via the SWCD website at www.highlandswcd.com.