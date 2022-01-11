Chamber announces upcoming schedule

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. It hosts three main events throughout the year along with quarterly networking and educational events. The chamber also recognizes the efforts of Highland County businesses through ribbon cuttings to celebrate openings, anniversaries, relocations or expansions.

Chamber events currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 include:

* Jan. 18 — Ribbon cutting for Legends Barbershop located at 606 N. Washington St. in Greenfield at 12:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.

* Feb. 1 — Highland County Chamber update on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Join it on our Facebook page to learn more about the chamber and its upcoming activities.

* Feb. 10 — Ribbon cutting for Adams County Homecare located at 1404 N. High St. in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. This event is open to the public.

* Feb. 14 — Ribbon cutting for the new location of Susan Vaher, Financial Advisor – Edward Jonesm located at 1019 W. Main St. in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. This event is open to the public.

* Feb. 16 — Coffee & Commerce networking event hosted by First State Bank in Hillsboro from 8-9 a.m. This event is open to all chamber members.

* Feb. 22 — Ribbon cutting for Scotty’s 22 Brew located at 246 Jefferson St. in Greenfield at 2:22 p.m. This event is open to the public.

* March 1 — Highland County Chamber update on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Join it on our Facebook page to learn more about the chamber and its upcoming activities.

* March 4 — Ag is Everyone’s Business event hosted by Boeckmann Farms of Hillsboro from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets for this event can be purchased by visiting the chamber website or office.

* March 23 — Building Success Seminar Series: Managing your business’ social media presented by Melissa Carter, OSU Small Business Development Center. Seminar will be in person at the chamber office and offered virtually. This event is open to all chamber members but an RSVP is required.

* March 24 — Business After Hours networking event hosted by Maplecrest Meats of Hillsboro from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is open to all chamber members.

Additional events, including ribbon cuttings, will be added to the calendar and can be viewed by visiting the chamber’s website. Businesses are encouraged to join the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and take advantage of the many programs, resources and events that the chamber offers. Membership information can be found by visiting www.TheHighlandChamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director.