WC’s Cockerill honored by OSU

Wilmington College’s Dr. Corey Cockerill, a Greenfield resident, received accolades for her significant contributions to the field of agricultural communications from her alma mater, The Ohio State University.

The alumni board for OSU’s Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership recognized Cockerill, professor of communication arts and agriculture at WC, for the work she has done in her career and community.

Cockerill earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural communications, a master of science degree in rural sociology and Ph.D.in environmental sociology, all from Ohio State. She joined the Wilmington College faculty in 2008 in the communication arts area before she helped establish an agricultural communications concentration within the college’s largest program of study — agriculture.

This year, she became the first female to lead the academic component of WC’s agriculture program.

“I am extremely grateful to my alma mater for the nomination and this award. It is humbling, for sure,” Cockerill said. “Giant congratulations as well to Brooke Beam, a Clinton County native and Highland County Extension agent, recognized for her leadership as a young alumnus.”

Cockerill will be formally presented the award at a not-yet-scheduled event in 2022.

Cockerill resides near Greenfield with her husband, Tate, and their children, Otis and Lyla.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.

Wilmington College’s Dr. Corey Cockerill was recently honored by Ohio State University. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_CockerillCorey-21-copy.jpg Wilmington College’s Dr. Corey Cockerill was recently honored by Ohio State University. Submitted photo