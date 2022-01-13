Free tax return preparation and filing

The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County, located at 941 Market Street in Piketon is providing the Free Tax Preparation Program by filing current and past years’ federal and state tax returns free of charge for low to moderate income taxpayers.

The volunteer staff are certified by the IRS to prepare and complete tax returns.

Tax envelopes and required forms are available in the mailbox outside the OMJ Career Center windows, along with a checklist of documents needed to properly prepare tax returns. It is important that you provide a good working contact number for the tax staff to reach you. Once your documents have been accepted by our staff, contact will be conducted via telephone as needed. Call 740-289-2371 for more information.

Income tax returns can be dropped off at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning on Jan. 24.

Submitted by Adam Days, business resource and development specialist, Community Action Committee of Pike County.