GMS Spelling Bee winners

The Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee was held on Jan. 14 in the McClain auditorium. There were 24 participants in grades 6-8. The first-place finisher was sixth grader Lyla Chamblin (left). The second-place finisher was eighth grader Audrey Chamblin (center). The third-place finisher was eighth grader Madi Knowles.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Spell-bes-winners.jpg The Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee was held on Jan. 14 in the McClain auditorium. There were 24 participants in grades 6-8. The first-place finisher was sixth grader Lyla Chamblin (left). The second-place finisher was eighth grader Audrey Chamblin (center). The third-place finisher was eighth grader Madi Knowles. Submitted photo