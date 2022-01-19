Free resume workshop

The OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will host a no-cost resume workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Training Lab located at 941 Market St., Piketon.

Registration is required due to limited space.

This workshop will cover basic resume writing skills such as: resume tips, internet presence, good and bad resumes, objectives and skills, parts of a resume, and types of resumes.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed.

To register for the free workshop, contact Laura Pierce at 740-289-2371 ext. 7093 or lpierce@pikecac.org.

Submitted by Adam Days, business resource and development specialist, Community Action Committee of Pike County.