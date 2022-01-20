Rainboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary School has released is honor roll lists for the second grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

* — Denotes all A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — *Andrew Lugo, Audrey Benner, Miles Douglas, CiCi Greene, Landon Hall, Hayden Hamilton, Charles Myers, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke.

Mrs. Reeves —Wesley Brown, Hunter Holt, Eethyn Retherford.

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell —Brantley Bishop, Nah`khia Brown, Jordyn Mitchell, Jaxson Storts.

Mrs.Tite —Maria Wagner,Haydn Faulconer, Breslyn Lyons, Lucas Warren.

Fifth Grade

Mrs.Van Dyke — *Brylee Douglas, Nate Breakfield, Ava Hamilton, Alexis Kountz, Brooklyn Lease, Aubrianna Scott, Kayleigh Scott.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary School.