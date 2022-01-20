McCarty Associates adds two partners

Mike McCarty and Tom Purtell, partners of McCarty Associates, LLC, have announced the addition of Jason C. McConnaughey, P.S., and Doug L Karnes, AIA, as partners of the company.

McConnaughey is a Lynchburg-Clay H.S. graduate with 17-plus years of experience with McCarty Associates and started his career with McCarty Associates as a co-op in 2004 before becoming a full-time employee in 2005.

In 2005, McConnaughey graduated magna cum laude with an associate’s degree from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College in civil engineering-surveying. In 2008, he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in construction management/surveying from Northern Kentucky University. In 2010, he became a registered professional surveyor in the state of Ohio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

McConnaughey started out as rod man on the survey field crews and moved quickly into a survey field crew-chief position. Once licensed as a professional surveyor he continued to work in the field as a crew-chief and project manager until moving into the office in 2017 as a project manager/surveyor for the surveying department. He is a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio and the National Society of Professional Surveyors.

McConnaughey resides just outside of Hillsboro in Hamer Township with his wife, Lillian, and 2-year-old son, Gatlin.

Karnes is a graduate of McClain H.S. in Greenfield and graduated from Columbus Technical Institute with an associate of applied science in architecture technology degree in 1986, from Miami University with a bachelor of environmental design degree in 1989, and a bachelor of architecture degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 1993.

From 1993 to 1995, he served as hospital architect for Children’s Medical Center in Dayton. From 1996 to 1998, he worked at Design Forum Architects in Dayton, where he developed a specialty in automotive facilities. Starting in 1999, Karnes spent 14 years with Trammell Crow Company and CB Richard Ellis as real estate project manager and facilities director. After working as a sole proprietor architect in Louisville, Kentucky from 2012 to 2015, he joined the project management firm of Turner and Townsend as a program director at Nissan/Infiniti Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

Karnes returned home to southern Ohio in 2018 and joined the firm in 2019 as the senior architect and quickly moved into the position of director of architectural services. He is a registered architect in Ohio and Kentucky, a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, and a member of the American Institute of Architects.

Located in Hillsboro, McCarty Associates, LLC is a full-service architecture, engineering and surveying firm that offers services all over Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It can be reached at 937-393-9971 and www.mccartyassociates.com (new website coming January 2022).

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, McCarty Associates, LLC.

Karnes https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Karnes.jpg Karnes McConnaughey https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_McConnaughey.jpg McConnaughey