Chronic disease, pain, diabetes classes offered

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) continue over the telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Classes will be offered in February, including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Diabetes Self-Management.

The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly during the following times:

· Chronic Disease Self-Management on Tuesdays from Feb. 15 through March 22 from 1:30 to 2:30 .m. Preregistration is required by Feb. 1.

· Chronic Pain Self-Management on Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through March 23 from 10:30to 11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required by Feb. 2.

· Diabetes Self-Management on Mondays from Feb. 28 through April 4 from 10:30 ti 11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required by Feb. 14.

Participants in the programs gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits surrounding additional knowledge and education about self-management techniques for their condition.

Those who are interested must preregister for the class by the dates mentioned above. Once registered, participants will receive a kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost. Calling prior to the deadline is important in order to receive the kit in time; however, interested individuals are still encouraged to call if the deadline has passed in the event the deadline has been extended or to learn about opportunities to participate in future classes.

Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla at ext. 284, or email info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, interested individuals need to register before the deadline.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.