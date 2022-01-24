Laurel Oaks students headed to state event

Five Laurel Oaks students are headed to state HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional events.

Laurel Oaks students who qualified for state competition are:

* Kaylee Holmes of Blanchester took first place regionally in the clinical nursing event.

* Haillie Byrum of East Clinton was third in sports medicine.

* Courtney Watson of Lynchburg-Clay finished in third in dental science.

* Emma Taylor of Hillsboro placed fourth in dental science.

* Victoria Piatt of Wilmington was fourth in medical assisting.

The competitive events were either individual or team activities. They typically included a 50-100 question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their health care knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Great Oaks offers over 30 career programs for high school students, including health care programs in dental assisting, exercise science and sports medicine, health technology, secondary practical nursing, and surgical technology.

HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals is a national student organization dedicated to health care education.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.