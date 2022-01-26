Posted on by

HMS honors three PBIS leaders


Submitted story

Kainen Allen was selected as a PBIS leader.

Kainen Allen was selected as a PBIS leader.


Submitted photo

Dawson Barnett was recently selected as a PBIS leader.


Submitted photo

Loren Jenkins was recently selected as a PBIS leader.


Submitted photo

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Kainen Allen, Loren Jenkins and Dawson Barnett — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Kainen Allen was selected as a PBIS leader.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Allen-mug.jpegKainen Allen was selected as a PBIS leader. Submitted photo

Dawson Barnett was recently selected as a PBIS leader.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Barnett-mug.jpegDawson Barnett was recently selected as a PBIS leader. Submitted photo

Loren Jenkins was recently selected as a PBIS leader.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Jenkins-mug.jpegLoren Jenkins was recently selected as a PBIS leader. Submitted photo

Submitted story