Seven HHS DECA students move on to state

The Hillsboro DECA Chapter competed Jan. 27 at the district competition with over 200 other area high school students from the Anderson, Milford, West Clermont and Western Brown school districts. Seven Hillsboro students qualified to compete at the state level during the Ohio Career Development Conference March 11-12.

Brooke Uliciny placed first in Human Resource Management, Jenna Harsha placed second in Marketing Communications, Kaley Jo Myers placed second in Business Finance, Austin Hatcher placed seven in Automotive Services Marketing, Brianna Chapin placed second in Business Services Marketing, Samantha Patton placed second in Food Marketing, Marah Roush placed fourth in Entrepreneurship, Jakob Stanfield placed fifth in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Ethan and Aidan Kirk placed fifth in Hospitality Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making, Hailey Phillips placed sixth in Apparel and Accessory Marketing, and Madison Horick placed sixth in Restaurant and Food Service Management.

Submitted by Rachel Bohrer, business and financial literacy instructor, Hillsboro High School.

The Hillsboro High School DECA students that competed in the district competition recently are pictured above.