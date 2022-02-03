Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fry for $12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The meal is open to the public.

Souper Bowl Supper

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church is having a Souper Bowl Supper on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Soup, sandwiches, pie and ice cream will be on the menu. A freewill donation will be accepted. Jake Lindsey, Christian magician, will have a program at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

Altrusa Book Sale

The Altrusa Winter Book Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Rent 2 Own.

Craft supplies ‘destash’

A craft supplies “destash” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Shoppping Center next to Rent 2 Own. Vendors will be selling their overabundance of craft supplies like fabric, sewing notions, vintage buttons, trims, scrapbooking supplies, ephemera, rubber stamps, dies and punches, jewelry making supplies, art supplies and artificial flowers. Altrusa will be having its book sale simultaneously. For more information call Sherry Knowles at 937-763-0622.

Highland Co. Retired Teachers

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12 noon Monday, Feb. 7 at the Hillsboro City Schools Administrative Offices and Fawley Center Conference Room at 39 Willettsville Pike. All retired educators are invited to attend the meeting. The meal will feature box lunches provided by KFC The cost is $6 per person. The program will be presented by two certified officials on the subject of home defense training and protecting your home. The service project will be the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Telethon. Scholarship and other donations, meal reservations, and any dues payments should be sent to Doris Pulse, treasurer, at 11740 S.R. 753, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Highland Co. Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the board office to certify candidate petitions/resolutions for the May 3 primary election. The public is welcome.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc. meeting will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Hi-TEC Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Rosemary Dahmann, PERI Board of Trustees District 4 representative. All members and guests are welcome.

Fall Creek Pancake Supper

The Fall Creek Friends Church will hold its annual pancake supper from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu will include pancakes, ham or sausage, and milk, coffee or water. Come inside or use the drive through. The church is located at 11345 Karnes Rd. Everyone is welcome.

St. Vincent outreach sessions

Starting in February, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro will hold outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 119 E. Walnut St., and on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Samaritan Outreach, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. SVdP members will be available from 10 a.m. to noon both days to meet with individuals who are in need of help in meeting basic needs like utilities. Bring prof of income and utility bills with you. For more information call 937-205-0919.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.

Highland SWCD Board

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in 2022 at 514 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro. They are open to the public. Due to COVID restriction’s, contact the office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to attend. Highland SWCD will continue to monitor the current public health guidelines, therefore some meetings may need to be changed or held via teleconference. If this occurs a public notice will be provided via the SWCD website at www.highlandswcd.com.

Community action meetings

The Highland County Community Action Organization Governing Board will meet in 2022 on the following dates: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.