SSCC awards NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Heidi Calderon as one of the recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022 spring semester.

A 2016 graduate of Amelia High School, Calderon is pursuing a major in accounting at SSCC, planning to graduate with her associate’s degree in May. As a single mother of two young boys, she is enrolled as a full-time student taking classes online. She hopes to complete real estate courses through SSCC in the summer, and her goal is to eventually obtain a bachelor’s degree and work for a large accounting firm, with hopes of one day opening up her own accounting firm business.

The $1,000 NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is awarded to deserving students of color attending Southern State Community College, with preference given to those majoring in accounting, business or computer technology.

“NCB is proud to provide this scholarship which represents the bank’s commitment to our community and an extension of our inclusive culture,” said Michelle Ward, human resources manager and diversity, equity and inclusion fellow. “It was with great pleasure to meet the recipient of the Southern State Community College NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship. We wish Ms. Calderon much success upon receipt of her degree in May.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (left); Heather Boothby, NCB credit underwriter (left center); and Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager (right), present the 2022 spring semester NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship to Heidi Calderon (right center). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Minority-Scholar.jpg Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (left); Heather Boothby, NCB credit underwriter (left center); and Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager (right), present the 2022 spring semester NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship to Heidi Calderon (right center). Submitted photo