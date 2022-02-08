Posted on by

Southern State honors lists


Submitted story

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester 2021.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Highland County students named to the president’s list include: Bainbridge — Brenton Ewry; Greenfield — Danny Highley, Elizabeth Washburn; Hillsboro — Catherine Baucom, Rachel Brandyberry, Ryan Chapin, Hanna Deckard, Kenneth Hopkins, Demi Layne, Nayomie Ludwick, Timothy Mootz, David Sellers; Leesburg — Natalie Dement, Luke Shelton; Lynchburg — Caleb Tetreault.

Highland County residents named to the dean’s list include: Bainbridge — Jacob Webb; Hillsboro — Ethan Bortvit, Alexandra Crago, Jacob Howard, George Kuntz, Peyton Magee, Grace Marker, Michele Meyer, Carolyn Ray, Kelcie Thornburgh, Ashlee Wilson; Lynchburg — Brayden Eversole; Mt. Orab — Caleb Creditt; New Vienna — Jackson Boggess, Kenton Deaton, Rebecca Rust; Sinking Spring — Jade Hawthorn; Winchester — Cassie Mummert

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Submitted story