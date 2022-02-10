Scholarships available for Appalachian students

Students throughout Appalachian Ohio are getting ready to take the next step in their education by attending post-secondary colleges, universities or career centers, and scholarships are vital to ensuring every student has the resources to pursue their dreams.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is once again opening applications for scholarship funds. FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans. These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created more than 280 scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education.

All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/ScholarshipApplications. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to Scholarships@ffao.org by March 15, 2022, or mailed with postmark on or before March 15, 2022, to the foundation’s office at FAO, P.O. Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Each year, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio offers scholarships to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In 2021, 276 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded more than $555,000 in scholarships from donor-established scholarship funds at FAO.

For more information about how to grow scholarship resources for the region’s students, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, communications and programs assistant, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.