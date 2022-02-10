Appeals court to hear cases in Hillsboro

The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom in Hillsboro to consider appeals from Ross, Hocking and Jackson counties.

Cases will be argued before administrative judge Michael D. Hess and judge Kristy S. Wilkin.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of presiding judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton, Hess of Circleville, judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton and Wilkin of Hillsboro.

The court of appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

Submitted by the Court of Appeals of Ohio.