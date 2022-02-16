Highland County on Cause Connector

The second annual Cause Connector, developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) as a way to give to communities and causes close to your heart, launched on Valentine’s Day.

Cause Connector is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio’s communities by “matching” them with the causes important to them.

At CauseConnector.org, donors easily search for projects serving local communities, including Highland County, across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

In the 2021 inaugural year of Cause Connector, one project funded in Highland County was the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This education project provides age-appropriate books to children from birth through age 5. This support helped to maintain and expand the program’s outreach to increase the number of children enrolled and receiving books.

“We are excited to offer Cause Connector again this year as a way to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others. Cause Connector is designed to support their success.”

Appalachian Ohio has access to 90 percent fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector was built with the philanthropy gap in mind so that donors find projects close to their heart that are ready to make a difference in Appalachian Ohio today. You also can support long-term resources for the Highland County community with a gift to the Highland County Community Fund on Cause Connector.

Nonprofits on Cause Connector have from now until April 8 to receive funding to make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, communications and programs assistant, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.