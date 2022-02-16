Country Quilters resuming show

The Country Quilters held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 27. Roll call was made with members showing baby quilts, other quilts and the quarterly challenge of pin cushions.

Decisions were made to proceed with the annual quilt show in July. The show been greatly missed the past two years. Plans will be announced soon.

Are you a quilter or do you want to be? Join the quilters group at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Baptist church on South West Street in Hillsboro.

For more information, call Andrea at 937-402-6507 or Connie at 937-393-9758.

Submitted by Nancy S. Sonner, Country Quilters.