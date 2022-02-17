Adams new Board of DD member

The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed a new member to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held Tuesday. Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan gave the oath of office for Kim Adams. She begins her first four-year term on the board. In addition, Duncan welcome Michael Richards to his second term on the board. “We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to commissioner Duncan for being present to swear them into to office,” the DD board said in a news release. Pictured (l-r) are Adams, Duncan and Richards.

The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed a new member to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held Tuesday. Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan gave the oath of office for Kim Adams. She begins her first four-year term on the board. In addition, Duncan welcome Michael Richards to his second term on the board. “We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to commissioner Duncan for being present to swear them into to office,” the DD board said in a news release. Pictured (l-r) are Adams, Duncan and Richards. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_DD-Board.jpg The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed a new member to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held Tuesday. Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan gave the oath of office for Kim Adams. She begins her first four-year term on the board. In addition, Duncan welcome Michael Richards to his second term on the board. “We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to commissioner Duncan for being present to swear them into to office,” the DD board said in a news release. Pictured (l-r) are Adams, Duncan and Richards. Submitted photo