Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund surpasses $1.6M

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has grown to more $1.6 million in a few short weeks as the Who Dey Nation is joined by legions of individuals and businesses getting creative with their donations.

The excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run led by quarterback Joe Burrow has sparked creative methods for raising funds to fight hunger in Southeast Ohio. From students duct-taping their principal to baristas naming beverages for Joe Burrow, people are inspired.

Some of the youngest fans are leading the way. Nine-year-old Auggie Scribner and his brother Abe have been making and selling “Bengals Buttons” to generate donations for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. Wyoming (Ohio) City Schools held a fundraiser in which students and staff members purchased $1 pieces of tape to stick their principals to the wall.

Businesses are selling products from which all or a portion of the proceeds will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. With a name like “Joe”, dubbing coffee after the quarterback is a natural fit. One coffee shop is offering a “Cup O’ Joe” while another created the “Who Dey Latte”. A pizzeria, a bagel shop, and multiple breweries are donating proceeds, too.

Joe Burrow and Who Dey Nation are joined by many others in this cause: Ohioans, Louisiana State fans, and fans of other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs — the former donating because the Bengals beat the latter.

Established and advised by the Athens County Food Pantry at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), thousands of small gifts to the fund are being matched by FAO, already creating an endowment that will provide more than $50,000 annually for the Athens County Food Pantry.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for joining us in the fight against hunger in Southeast Ohio,” said Karin Bright, Athens County Food Pantry president. “Every gift of every size makes a difference.”

It is thanks to the ongoing momentum and creative donations that the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has grown from $1.3 million to more than $1.6 million in mere weeks.

“The creative momentum donors are bringing to the fight against hunger is inspiring,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “We are grateful for the continued generosity propelling the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund to the next level.”

To make a gift to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, visit www.JoeBurrowFund.org, or mail donations to: the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, c/o FAO, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities, and its future. The organization helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful – to them and to the region.

To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and opportunities to give, grow and create with FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, communications and programs assistant, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.