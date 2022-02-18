The McClain FFA agriculture communications team finished fifth in the state and first in the district at last Saturday’s contest. The contest prepares students for practical communications skills to pursue career opportunities in agricultural communications. The team consisted of Kenedi Wise, Miranda Alexander, Katie Cook and Brooklyn Baldwin. The girls worked hard to develop a media plan, a team presentation, design a website, and write a blog post and a news release. They also had a team presentation over a media plan. Freshman Brooklyn Baldwin earned the high individual award in the state. The 2021 McClain FFA state winning ag communications team of Natalie Rolfe, Aly Murphy and Blythe Bolender helped this year’s team prepare of the contest.

