Vaher opens new financial office

Susan Vaher, financial advisor with Edward Jones, celebrated the grand opening of her new office location with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family and members of the community, on Feb. 14.

Located at 1019 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, the business offers numerous investments and services to help its customers reach theirItThey serves Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

The ribbon cutting also celebrated Edward Jones’ centennial, marking a century of transformative growth and the positive impact it has made for its clients, colleagues, communities and society. Throughout 2022, Edward Jones will celebrate its centennial across the communities it serves throughout North America, with virtual and in-person events, connections to philanthropic and community efforts, and more.

Vaher’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.until 4 p.m. with later appointments available on Tuesday evenings. To schedule an appointment, you can call 937- 393-5751. Visit www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/susan-vaher for more information.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

