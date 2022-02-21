Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Station 22 in Hillsboro.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting a Food for All Mobile Pantry for Highland County residents in need of food on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. A picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Sinking Spring soup supper

The Sinking Spring Community Church Men’s Group, located at 23 N. Main St., Sinking Spring, will have the annual soup supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the church fellowship hall. The menu includes chili, vegetable, potato and cheeseburger soups; beans and cornbread; pimento and peanut butter sandwiches; hot dogs; various desserts and drinks. You can dine-in or carry-out is available. A freewill donation will be accepted.

EC presents ‘Newsies’

East Clinton High School will present Disney’s “Newsies, The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and Saturday March 5 at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington. Reserved tickets for the musical can be purchased at the high school office or at the door the night of the performance. They $8 for adults and $5 for students. Reserved box seats are also available. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.eastclinton.org. A service fee will be assessed for online purchases. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Call 937-584-2474 for tickets or more information.

23rd SATH Charity Auction

The 23rd SATH Charity Auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Donations are needed. To have them picked up, contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657, or you can drop them off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. or bring them the day of the auction. Lunch will be available for purchase the day of the auction.

Rotary Club gun raffle

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will hold an annual gun raffle. The drawing will be held the night of the Highland County Society for Children & Adults Radio-Telethon on March 30 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The tickets are $20 for a chance and to win your choice of a Bear Creek Arsenal AR 350, Glock 48 9mm pistol, or $500 cash. If 300 tickets are sold, a second choice will be given. Contact a Hillsboro Rotarian for a chance to purchase a ticket or Wayne Bowman or Robert Moots for information.

‘Coffee Is On’ in Rainsboro

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church invites the community to stop by every Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m. for “Coffee Is On”. The kitchen is also open serving up many favorite homemade breakfast foods includding biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrown casserole, fruit salad and more. The church is located at 7579 S.R. 753 on the left toward Greenfield, just north of the U.S. Route 50 and S.R. intersection. A free-will offering is accepted and everyone is welcome.

St. Vincent outreach sessions

Starting in February, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro will hold outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 119 E. Walnut St., and on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Samaritan Outreach, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. SVdP members will be available from 10 a.m. to noon both days to meet with individuals who are in need of help in meeting basic needs like utilities. Bring prof of income and utility bills with you. For more information call 937-205-0919.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.