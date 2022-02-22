Apple Farm service holding open house

Apple Farm Service is inviting the public to an open house event at its Washington C.H. location on Thursday, March 4.

“Come hungry,” said store manager and vice president, Matt Apple. “Chris Cakes will be serving his famous pancakes and sausage from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you’ve never heard of Chris Cakes, you’re in for a treat. Chris is known for throwing his pancakes for hungry patrons to catch on their plates. Of course, you don’t have to catch your pancake, but it’s a fun challenge to see.”

Along with breakfast, Apple Farm Service will be offering free prize giveaways, music, games and a chance to meet with area equipment specialists.

“This is a great time to stop in and meet the entire Washington Court House team,” said Kent Holmes, marketing manager for Apple Farm Service. “It’s also a great time to get all your equipment and parts questions answered. Over a dozen regional reps will be there to answer questions on products that Apple Farm Service carries. Do you have a question on New Holland, Kioti or Bad Boy? Those companies, plus many others, will be there to help.”

While at the open house, visitors can take advantage of Apple Farm Service’s Spring Super Sale. Now through March 12, customers can take home most parts, toys, gifts or apparel for 10 percent off when they purchase with cash, credit card or check.

“We’re excited to introduce ourselves to the community with this open house,” said owner Bill Apple. “The Washington C.H. location joined the Apple Farm Service family in April. We love being a part of your community and truly appreciate how kind and accommodating Washington C.H. and Fayette County has been. As a family-owned company, we value our local customers and hope we can be your ag, light construction, and grounds care equipment specialists.”

The event runs all day, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., with breakfast and activities planned for the entire day. The address is 2312 U.S. Route 22, Washington C.H.. You can also learn more about Apple Farm Service on its website, AppleFarmService.com. If you have specific questions about the open house, you can 740-335-8821 or email info@applefarmservice.com.

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager, Apple Farm Service.