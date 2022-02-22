Bolender speaks to Hillsboro Rotary

Highland County Economic Director Julie Bolender was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094. She was introduced by Highland County Commissioner Dave Daniels who said exiting things are in store for Highland County this year. Bolender talked about the county’s Building Bridges to Careers program, a workforce development strategy for the area that builds virtual bridges across the gaps between businesses and educational institutions to strengthen the workforce and opportunities that young people have to draw from when deciding on career paths.

