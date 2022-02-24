McClain FFA members headed to state

Speaking in front of people is one of the most nerve racking thing anyone could do. The McClain FFA Chapter had three of its members make it to the district public speaking contest. They traveled to Hillsboro to compete.

Cade Sponcil placed first overall in the Beginning Prepared speaking contest. He had to write his own four- to five-minute speech and then deliver it to a set of judges.

Aly Murphy placed second overall in the Extemporaneous speaking contest. In this contest she had to choose a topic and then deliver a four- to six-minute speech on her chosen topic.

Sponcil and Mrphy will move on the the state public speaking contest on March 5 in Marysville.

Submitted by Abby Mustard, McClain FFA.

Murphy https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Murphy-mug.jpg Murphy Sponcil https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Sponcil-mug.jpg Sponcil