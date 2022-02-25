Hillsboro robotics teams compete

The Hillsboro Robotics Teams competed in the Milford Robotics competition on Feb. 19.

The high school teams were Charlie Squad, Delta Squad, Echo Squad, and Oblivion. The middle school teams were Metal Mania, Gear Girls +1, and Kingsmen.

In the middle school competition, Metal Mania placed 8th and made it to the semifinals, and Gear Girls +1 placed 19th and made it to the quarterfinals. In the high school competition, Charlie Squad ranked 7th and made it to the semifinals, Delta Squad placed 28th and made it to the Round of 16 with Oblivion, which placed 29th.

Team Charlie Squad was also awarded the Design Award for its outstanding notebook and interview. This award proves that they know the engineering design process well and are able to apply it, along with being able to collaborate well as a group.

Submitted by Kyah Chaney.

This is the state qualifying Charlie Squad team pictured with its Design Award. Pictured (l-r) are Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney, Abby Koogler and Will Hart. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Robotics.jpg This is the state qualifying Charlie Squad team pictured with its Design Award. Pictured (l-r) are Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney, Abby Koogler and Will Hart. Submitted photo