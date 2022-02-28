Ash Wednesday observances

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro is offering the community two different options to observe Ash Wednesday, March 2. The church will be open from 6-8 a.m. that morning for those wishing to participate in the ritual of the imposition of ashes before heading for work, or the beginning of the day’s activities. All are invited to enter the church during those hours and receive the sign of the Cross upon their forehead by the placement of ashes from the previous year’s palm leaves. The second service of the day will be held at the church from 5:15-6 p.m. That service will include Imposition of Ashes, the Lord’s Supper, scriptures and hymns. All are welcome. The church is located at 201 E. Main St. Call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850 for more information.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss employment issues at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the District Office Conference Room. The meeting is open to the public. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

EC presents ‘Newsies’

East Clinton High School will present Disney’s “Newsies, The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and Saturday March 5 at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington. Reserved tickets for the musical can be purchased at the high school office or at the door the night of the performance. They $8 for adults and $5 for students. Reserved box seats are also available. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.eastclinton.org. A service fee will be assessed for online purchases. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Call 937-584-2474 for tickets or more information.

VFW ham and bean dinner

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold a ham and bean dinner with fried potatoes, cornbread, a soft drink or tea, and dessert for $8 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5. It is open to the public.

23rd SATH Charity Auction

The 23rd SATH Charity Auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Donations are needed. To have them picked up, contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657, or you can drop them off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. or bring them the day of the auction. Lunch will be available for purchase the day of the auction.

Mowrystown Souper Supper

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church is having a Souper Bowl Supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 The menu includes soup, sandwiches, pie and ice cream.. A freewill donation will be accepted. Also Jake Lindsey, a Christian magician, will have a program at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

Rotary Club gun raffle

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will hold an annual gun raffle. The drawing will be held the night of the Highland County Society for Children & Adults Radio-Telethon on March 30 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The tickets are $20 for a chance to win your choice of a Bear Creek Arsenal AR 350, Glock 48 9mm pistol, or $500 cash. If 300 tickets are sold, a second choice will be given. Contact a Hillsboro Rotarian to purchase a ticket or Wayne Bowman or Robert Moots for information.

‘Coffee Is On’ in Rainsboro

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church invites the community to stop by every Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m. for “Coffee Is On”. The kitchen is also open serving up many favorite homemade breakfast foods includding biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrown casserole, fruit salad and more. The church is located at 7579 S.R. 753 on the left toward Greenfield, just north of the U.S. Route 50 and S.R. intersection. A free-will offering is accepted and everyone is welcome.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.