Fairfield observes National FFA Week

For the Fairfield FFA, National FFA Week was a way to celebrate and take pride in the chapter. It was observed Feb. 19-26 and Fairfield FFA members have had fun with different activities and dress-up days each day of the school week. Some of these dress-up day themes included Dress Like a Farmer Day, Official Dress Day and even Anything but a Backpack Day, where students were encouraged to carry their school supplies in any container other than a backpack. Students were also entered in prize drawings and participated in other activities. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Alex Haskins, Wyatt Morrow, Shaleigh Duncan, Emily Taylor, Olivia Hunter and Brailey Bartley (back row, l-r) Garret Rhodes, Ethan Fetters, JD Duncan, Aiden Thackston, McKinley Cox, Katie Hampton, Cheyenne Byler, Sydney Sanders and Grace Matthews.

For the Fairfield FFA, National FFA Week was a way to celebrate and take pride in the chapter. It was observed Feb. 19-26 and Fairfield FFA members have had fun with different activities and dress-up days each day of the school week. Some of these dress-up day themes included Dress Like a Farmer Day, Official Dress Day and even Anything but a Backpack Day, where students were encouraged to carry their school supplies in any container other than a backpack. Students were also entered in prize drawings and participated in other activities. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Alex Haskins, Wyatt Morrow, Shaleigh Duncan, Emily Taylor, Olivia Hunter and Brailey Bartley (back row, l-r) Garret Rhodes, Ethan Fetters, JD Duncan, Aiden Thackston, McKinley Cox, Katie Hampton, Cheyenne Byler, Sydney Sanders and Grace Matthews. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fairfield-FFA.jpg For the Fairfield FFA, National FFA Week was a way to celebrate and take pride in the chapter. It was observed Feb. 19-26 and Fairfield FFA members have had fun with different activities and dress-up days each day of the school week. Some of these dress-up day themes included Dress Like a Farmer Day, Official Dress Day and even Anything but a Backpack Day, where students were encouraged to carry their school supplies in any container other than a backpack. Students were also entered in prize drawings and participated in other activities. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Alex Haskins, Wyatt Morrow, Shaleigh Duncan, Emily Taylor, Olivia Hunter and Brailey Bartley (back row, l-r) Garret Rhodes, Ethan Fetters, JD Duncan, Aiden Thackston, McKinley Cox, Katie Hampton, Cheyenne Byler, Sydney Sanders and Grace Matthews. Submitted photo