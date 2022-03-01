Wilkin co-sponsored bill could help campgrounds

Legislation protecting Ohio campground owners from frivolous lawsuits was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) sponsored the legislation with the intent of aiding Ohio tourism by supporting the area’s campgrounds.

“This legislation will help prevent frivolous lawsuits against Ohio’s family-owned small businesses while equaling the playing field for those businesses with larger state owned facilities,” said Wilkin.

The bill does not prevent campground owners and operators from being held responsible for any injuries resulting from circumstances within their control. The purpose of the legislation is to create fair laws and regulations for Ohio small businesses, which make up the backbone of the economy.

A local business in Wilkin’s district, Long’s Retreat Family Resort in Western Pike County, voiced its struggles with current law to the representative and House Bill 229 was the result of those conversations.

This legislation has been supported by numerous organizations such as the NFIB and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Campground Owners Association, Long’s Retreat Family Resort, Zoar Community Association and the Ohio History Connection.

Wilkin is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.

Submitted by the office of Shane Wilkin.