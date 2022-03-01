Lynchburg-Clay kindergarten enrollment

If your child will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, then it’s time to enroll your child in kindergarten.

In order to begin this enrollment process, the Lynchbur-Clay Local School is asking parents and/or guardians to choose one of the two options below: 1. Go to www.lclsd.org and complete the kindergarten Google form on the elementary school website. Once you complete this form, someone from the elementary office will call you to schedule a screening appointment.

Or, if you are unable to access the Google form on our website, then call the elementary office at 937-364-9119. At that time, necessary information will be collected over the phone and a screening appointment will be scheduled.

Kindergarten screening dates are: April 6, 7, 26 or 28. You must have an appointment on one of these dates. This appointment will last approximately 45 minutes.

After you’ve scheduled your kindergarten screening appointment:

* Near the date of April 1, the parent will receive an email from Final Forms. This email will allow the parent to complete enrollment forms online as well as upload all necessary documents.

* During the appointment time, your child will meet a kindergarten teacher and that teacher will perform a brief academic screening with the student. The school nurse will also perform hearing and vision screenings as well.

* If you have questions or concerns with the enrollment forms on Final Forms, these can be resolved during this appointment time.

* The custodial parent or guardian must bring a valid driver’s license with them on the day of the appointment.

* If you are unable to upload the necessary documents to Final Forms, bring the documents with you to the appointment.

The following documents may be uploaded into Final Forms:

1. An official birth certificate with a state seal. This can be obtained from the Highland County Health Department. Your child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2022. (Hospital record will not be accepted.)

2. The child’s Social Security card.

3. Proof of residence. (Example: Rental or lease agreement; formal statement that includes the billing address in the parent/guardian’s name and is being sent to the residence such as a recent utility bill, most recent bank statement, or property tax bill.)

4. Custody papers (if applicable).

5. Immunization/shot records. The state laws of Ohio require that certain immunizations be completed before the child enters school. The current shot record will be evaluated at the time of registration to determine if vaccinations are needed.

6. Medical history of the student as well as a list of any current medication.

Submitted by Ashley Watson, elementary secretary, Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.