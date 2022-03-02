Legion scholarships available

The George A. Lambert American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 755, Sardinia, will award up to two $300 scholarships to 2022 high school graduates — one to a boy and one to a girl — if all guidelines are met.

To qualify for the scholarship the student must be a descendant or a sibling of a member (or a deceased member) of the George A. Lambert American Legion or a descendant or sibling of current member of American Legion Auxiliary 755 of Sardinia, and be enrolled in a college or university.

Applications are available from the guidance counselors at all Adams, Highland, Clermont and Brown county schools or by calling 937-442-4704. You may also request an application or more information by emailing thefrymans1969 @gmail.com or visiting the organization’s Facebook page – George A Lambert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 755 Sardinia.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022.

Submitted by Bea Fryman, president, George A Lambert American Legion Auxiliary.