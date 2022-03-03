Dean and Ann Everetts will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2022. They were married at the Peebles Church of Christ on March 8, 1952. They have lived in the Belfast and Berrysville areas near Hillsboro their entire lives. Dean and Ann have to daughters, Deanna (Larry) Lyons and Debbie (Bill) Couch, both of Hillsboro; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Submitted photo