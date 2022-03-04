McIntosh, Lewis trade wedding vows

Tiffany M. McIntosh and Ryan A. Lewis were married on Feb. 2, 2022, at The Lake View Loft Event Venue in Hillsboro with Robert McGuire officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Tammy (Tim) Wells of Hillsboro and Scott (Tina) McIntosh of Berea, Kentucky. She is a 2006 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She is an insurance agent and is employed by the Hamilton Insurance Agency.

The groom is the son of Steven and Christine Lewis of Bainbridge. He is a 2007 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and works as a farmer.

The two decided on having an intimate ceremony with their daughter, Lynley Bailey, acting as the mini-maid, walking her mother down the isle and also receiving her own version of her mother’s ring as the commitment is also extended to her from Ryan.

The bride’s dress was given to her 15 years prior by her parents and altered by Tammy Scarberry of Greenfield. The floral arrangements were created by Keith Hart of Robbins Village Florist in Greenfield. Hair and makeup was by artist Karol Thigpen of Chillicothe. Photography was captured by Tiffany’s cousin, Thomas Bowen, of Iheart Imagery in Chillicothe.

Submitted by Tiffany (McIntosh) Lewis.

The former Tiffany McIntosh and Ryan Lewis are pictured with their daughter, Lynley Bailey, during their wedding at The Lake View Loft Event Venue. Submitted photo